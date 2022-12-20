Monday, December 19, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
LifestylesReader Polls

For dog owners: Would you pay 20% more for a fenced campsite where your dog could run free?

By RV Travel
0

Sit! Stay! Shaaaaake…. OK, now down! Good boy!

If you’re a dog owner, would you pay up to 20% more for a fenced campsite where your dog could run free? No leashes allowed—just pure sniffing, peeing-on-everything bliss. What do you think?

You know who would pay 20% more for a fenced campsite if they could? Your dog. That’s who.

After voting in the poll below, leave a comment and tell us if you’ve ever come across a fenced campsite (or private area, not a dog park) for Fido or Fifi. We’d like to know. Thanks!

Previous article
Oregon, California federal parks to honor each others’ passes

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.