Did you stick to your 2022 New Year’s resolution?

Do you remember the New Year’s resolution you made waaaaay back at the beginning of 2022? (Actually, that feels like yesterday, doesn’t it?)

Was it to eat healthier? Lose weight? Exercise more? Save more money? Spend less time on social media? Spend more time with family and friends? (Those are all the most popular New Year’s resolutions, by the way.)

If you can remember your 2022 resolution, and if you even made one, did you stick to it or not? Tell us in the poll below. Do you have the same resolution for 2023? Tell us about it in the comments!