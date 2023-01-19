Have you ever ordered groceries to be delivered to your RV campsite?

Grocery delivery was, and still is, a booming business during the pandemic. Who doesn’t want to save a trip to the grocery store, especially with such high gas prices now? But did you know you can also get groceries delivered straight to your RV? It doesn’t have to be just to a sticks-n-bricks home!

Have you ever had groceries delivered right to your RV’s door? If so, will you tell us and other RVers about your experiences with it in the comments below the poll? Was it easy? Is it worth it? Did they pick out perfectly ripe bananas for you?