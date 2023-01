Mmmm… Oreos. We’re drooling just thinking about them!

When you eat an Oreo do you usually twist off the top, eat the filling, then eat the cookies? Or do you bite into the whole cookie and eat everything at once? It’s funny that everyone has their own specific way of eating America’s best-selling cookie, isn’t it? What a strange thing…

Anyway, while you vote we’re going to run to the store because all we want to eat now are Oreos! Darn it!