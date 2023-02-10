Do you have a campsite reservation this summer at a U.S. national park?

Are you headed out to a national park this summer? Plan to camp? If so, you’d better have a reservation by now — at least if you’ll be visiting the biggie parks — Yellowstone, Yosemite, Zion, Acadia, Grand Canyon.

But with all the new RVers out there, and all those folks who are traveling around the USA instead of Europe, camping reservations can be hard to come by. In some cases, you’ll need to reserve a couple of years ahead of when you want to visit.

So what about you? Do you have a reservation to camp in at least one national park this summer? We’re talking about national parks, not monuments or other federal lands.

Remember, it can take a moment for the poll to load if you’re on a slow connection, so stand by. It will be right along.