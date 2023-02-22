How important is it that your RV is available to you in an emergency?

If you live in a wildfire-prone area or a tornado-prone area, you may own an RV for the sole purpose of having a safe escape route and a place to hunker down if need be. Even if you don’t live in a natural disaster-prone area, maybe you like the comfort of knowing your RV is there in case something else happens to you. House fire? Medical emergency? Hey, an RV can come in real handy…

How important is it to you that your RV is available in case of an emergency? Is it the reason you own it? Is it not important at all? After you vote, please leave a comment and explain your answer. We’re curious to hear your thoughts on this topic. As always, we appreciate your time and contributions!