Reader Polls

Are you currently on a diet to lose weight?

According to Livestrong.com, worldwide about 42 percent of all adults are currently trying to lose weight. About 45 million Americans go on a diet every year and spend about $33 million on weight loss products, according to the Boston Medical Center. More women tend to go on diets than men, and the highest percentage of those dieting are adults aged 60 and older.

Are you currently on a diet to lose weight? Is it a specific diet or are you just eating healthier? What else are you doing to lose weight? Tell us in the comments below the poll if you’re comfortable sharing. We’re curious! And good luck—you got this!

