Today we’re wondering if you’ll share something a little personal with us. Do you have vision or hearing impairments? Do you have both? Neither?

We try very hard to make RVtravel.com inclusive and accessible (there’s a lot that goes into it behind the scenes, from a website point of view!), so if you answer yes to either in today’s poll, will you please leave a comment and tell us what we can do to make your experience on our website better? We’d really appreciate it. Thank you!