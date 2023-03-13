When was the last time you finished reading a book?

You might be reading a book right now, but that’s not what we’re asking about here. We want to know when you last finished reading a book. Was it this week? Last week? Last month? Last year?

We’re big readers here at RVtravel.com (really, our whole staff!), so we always enjoy talking about books and reading. If you just finished a book that you like and would recommend, please tell us about it in the comments. We’ll be excited to look through them. Thanks!

Oh, and after you vote you’ll see a link to a book we enjoyed reading. You’ll enjoy it too. In fact, we think all RVers will!