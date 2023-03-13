Sunday, March 12, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

When was the last time you finished reading a book?

By RV Travel
1

You might be reading a book right now, but that’s not what we’re asking about here. We want to know when you last finished reading a book. Was it this week? Last week? Last month? Last year?

We’re big readers here at RVtravel.com (really, our whole staff!), so we always enjoy talking about books and reading. If you just finished a book that you like and would recommend, please tell us about it in the comments. We’ll be excited to look through them. Thanks!

Oh, and after you vote you’ll see a link to a book we enjoyed reading. You’ll enjoy it too. In fact, we think all RVers will!

Previous article
RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1095

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Camper Jack - MyRVRadio
3 minutes ago

I read constantly. Every night before I go to sleep, I’m reading a book on my phone. Never thought I’d give up the paperback, but having books on my phone via the Kindle app has been great. I’m never without one and if I finish, I can just download another. The $10/month for Kindle Unlimited has been worth it.

Reply

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE