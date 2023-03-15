When shopping online, which device do you use most often?

According to Oberlo, 2.64 billion have shopped online in 2023. That makes up about 33.3% of the world’s population. That’s a lot of online shoppers! There have been 80 billion more buyers in 2023 than in 2022 so far, and that number is expected to increase every year.

When you shop online, say for items or clothing, what device do you most often use? Do you usually order things from your laptop or desktop computer? Your tablet? Or your cell phone? Perhaps you order from all three occasionally, but remember, we’re asking you which device you use most often.

