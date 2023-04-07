Do you have serious food allergies?

Do you suffer from any serious food allergies? If so, know you’re not alone! According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, about 32 million people have food allergies in the U.S. Milk is the most common allergen for children, followed by eggs and peanuts. For adults, the most common allergen is shellfish, followed by peanuts and tree nuts. Interesting!

There are only eight foods that cause most allergic food reactions. Those foods are: milk, soy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, tree nuts, fish and shellfish.

