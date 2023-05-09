Monday, May 8, 2023

Reader Polls

Does your RV serve as your office for your full- or part-time income?

By RV Travel
The COVID-19 pandemic really changed what work looks like. Even three years later, more people are working from home or remotely than ever before, and employers are finding out that it is, in fact, a productive, healthy way to earn a living.

Perhaps if your working days are gone (hellooooo, retirement!) you still run a small business from your RV to make some money here and there. Perhaps you sew scarfs and sell them on Etsy, or perhaps you make videos and monetize them on YouTube. Or maybe you do like some writers for RVtravel.com and write articles for which you’re paid.

Whatever it is, do you use your RV as an office for full- or part-time income? If you don’t mind sharing what you do, please tell us in the comments. We’d be curious to hear. Thanks!

Comments

