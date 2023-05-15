Do you plan to spend more time RVing this summer than last?

Now that the pandemic is *mostly* behind us, RVing is a pretty safe activity, and so is visiting your favorite destinations… and seeing your family… and friends! Woohoo!

Do you think you’ll spend more time RVing this summer than you did last summer in 2022? A lot more time? A little more time? Or do you think you’ll spend less time RVing than you did last summer? About the same?

As always, thanks for voting. We appreciate your input.