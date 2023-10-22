Sunday, October 22, 2023

How often do you buy clothes for yourself at thrift stores?

There’s no denying you can find some incredible deals at thrift stores across the U.S. (and Canada!). Checking Goodwill or other thrift stores before you need anything brand-new is usually a good idea, and there’s a good chance you’ll find what you’re looking for.

If you go in and look around at the clothing racks, we’re sure you’ll find something that strikes your fancy. After all, you can find designer clothes at some thrift stores and score a great deal!

So tell us: How often do you buy clothes for yourself at thrift stores? After you vote, please leave a comment and tell us about your favorite thrift store find. We’re looking forward to reading those stories.

