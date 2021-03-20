Portable oxygen: Keep fresh air in your pocket.

By Tony Barthel

Sometimes you see one of those Amazon product recommendations and wonder what the heck the point is. And sometimes you have to share it with the world. Such is the case with these bottles of spray oxygen that publisher Chuck Woodbury found on Amazon.

The recommendation from the description tells us to start the day with a shot of pure oxygen which, I can imagine, would be quite the pick-me-up. Forget coffee. A shot of 100% pure oxygen might be just the trick to get you to start the day – perhaps like a finger-in-the-toaster kind of thing.

Many reviews state that this has been helpful at high altitudes and while climbing and hiking and other outdoor activities. Another reviewer, who has COPD, says they like this because it’s better than dragging a larger oxygen bottle around stores.

What’s the science behind breathing pure oxygen

Now I don’t know much about the science, but I know folks who do and what they wrote here about breathing pure oxygen is this: “Oxygen isn’t the only gas in the air. In fact, air is mostly made of nitrogen. This has a very important job. Nitrogen slows down the burning process so you get enough energy through the day, bit by bit.

“If you breathed pure oxygen, the energy from your food would be released all at once. So forget candles. This is more like a firework exploding. Bang! If you breathed pure oxygen, you wouldn’t actually explode. But you would damage your body.”

I could certainly see this being useful, as recommended by the manufacturer, when you’re hiking or just hanging out in higher altitudes and you need a quick boost. A spritz of oxygen might be just the trick. Plus, let’s face it, some of us get a bit winded just tying our shoes.

What the manufacturer has to say about Boost Oxygen

The manufacturer’s description reads: “Boost Oxygen is 95% pure supplemental Oxygen To Go, no prescription needed. When you want all-natural respiratory support, Boost Oxygen is the #1 best-selling, most trusted brand. The health benefits of oxygen are undeniable. Boost Oxygen has made these benefits readily available in a convenient, lightweight, portable oxygen canister that is 100% recyclable. Oxygen fuels cellular functions that provide energy to your body and brain. However, the air we breathe only contains around 21% oxygen, with the majority being 78% nitrogen. Boost Oxygen provides 95% pure Oxygen To Go! With Boost Oxygen “Help Is Here” for athletes, senior citizens, students and those at higher altitudes for safe, all-natural energy without stimulants or sugar.”

As if pure oxygen weren’t enough, there are also two “flavors” in addition to the regular ol’ plain air flavor. Well, oxygen flavor. There is pink grapefruit and menthol-eucalyptus. The latter is what intrigues me the most, as I like this smell. You have to give the product some consideration as, with almost 1,800 reviews, it gets 4 1/2 stars – which is pretty significant.

I guess we could all do with a shot of oxygen. Cheers! You can find out more or buy it for yourself here.

