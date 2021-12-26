The Quartzsite Report: Quartzsite’s own yacht club; and presumably huge jump in QZ statistics

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Quartzsite, Arizona, could hardly be described as “highbrow.” With the exception of winter visitors from Canada, the uniform of the day is most likely sneakers and blue jeans. For those who punctuate sentences with “eh,” the winter temps generally bring out the shorts. But say what you may, Quartzsite does have its own yacht club.

Aristocrats and the high class

To quote from the official internet authority, Wikipedia, comes this nugget. “Historically a Yacht Club tended to focus on a membership composed of yacht owners, including motorboats. This type of club often was extremely exclusive, attracting the aristocracy or the high class and leaving small boat owners out of the circle.”

“Exclusive”? “Aristocracy”? “High class”? Quartzsite? Yes, you’ll see some pretty expensive motorhomes parked on the desert in the Quartzsite area. But rarely do the owners of these rigs flaunt themselves as aristocrats or “high-class” people who need to be waited on. When folks sit around the fire in Quartzsite, they’re all pretty much on the same wavelength. We love our RVs, and we love the desert winters – money doesn’t come into it.

So what’s with Quartzsite’s yacht club? To the uninitiated, you’ll pardon us if we call it a beer joint with daily karaoke. But, frankly, that’s what the place is. Plenty of folks love the spot, and they do serve up some fair pub grub on top of it.

Long time no sea!

But one West Coast journalist wrote of the place, “The club, it turns out, isn’t a private boating society but instead a restaurant. It opened in the 1970s and even offered customers a $10 ‘membership.’ Its motto is ‘Welcome Aboard – Long Time No Sea!’ The club’s website (mockingly) says it might become a real yacht club one day, should a certain natural disaster strike Arizona’s stately neighbor to the west. “Who knows – if an earthquake ever sends California into the ocean one day, the Yacht Club could end up as beach front property.”

Any denizen or informed visitor of this fine, desert metropolis will be laughing his or her socks off at what was provided in the story as “insider” information. The real “secret” of the club is simple: That membership fee (now $49.95) gets you a fancy cap and an official membership card to the Quartzsite Yacht Club. Present said card at many on-the-water yacht clubs around the country, and its holder is often freely admitted to the no-doubt plusher-than-ours confines where they’re visiting. A “professional courtesy,” as it were, the camaraderie of those that wear three-cornered hats as their sails (or diesel smoke) billow. You may call Quartzsiters land-locked, but they are as clever as the coyotes that call this same desert home.

Credit union demise

If you’re a credit union member and rely on no-fee ATM machines, prepare for some bad news. The only credit union in La Paz County will shut its doors on December 30. AEA Federal Credit Union posted this notice:

“After careful consideration, on December 30, 2021, at the close of business (4 p.m.), our Parker Branch will be closing permanently.

“All the services you currently use at the Parker Branch may be accessed at any AEA Federal Credit Union branch in Yuma County or via our digital channels. Our online and mobile features allow you to easily manage your AEA accounts remotely. We value your membership and know that finances are an important part of your life.”

The closest credit union ATMs will soon be in Lake Havasu City, followed by Yuma. There are no credit unions in Blythe, California.

And the weekly statistics

How many folks in Quartzsite? It’s impossible to accurately gauge. We’re using the census count from the Hi Jolly Short Term Visitor Area as a gauge.

Last Week This Week Change 88 68 22.7% decrease

Where’d everybody go? A cursory look-see of the Long Term Visitor Areas suggests folks are still coming in to Quartzsite. Perhaps the short-term dwellers have moved on over to the LTVAs. Or perhaps they trundled off somewhere for the holiday. We’ll see how things turn up next week.

Fuel Costs (Average)

Last Week This Week Change Gasoline 3.723 3.683 1.07% decrease Diesel 4.102 4.120 0.44% increase Propane 2.780 2.833 1.91% increase (Best price, Pattie’s RV Park at $2.73)

Where’d that huge jump in LP prices come from? Point the finger at the popular, RV Pit Stop. Their posted price jumped 20 cents there this week, while all other gas-passers in the area maintained the same price as last week. Incidentally, at $3.00 per gallon, RV Pitstop is the high-price record holder this week.

Internet Speeds

Last Week This week Verizon .55D/Failed U 12:31 PM* .47D/.91U 6:53 PM *Repeated re-tests could not obtain upload speed. 5.55D/0.80U 1:51 PM 2.23D/3.32U 9:00 PM ATT 13.7D/11.6U 12:31 PM 2.52D/3.94U 6:45 PM 8.29D/3.78U 1:48 PM 1.78D/3.72U 9:00 PM

Discussion: Perhaps Verizon customers have been complaining to some effective end. Verizon’s speeds have really gone up – relatively speaking. We still stand by our predictions that things will only get worse as we move into late December and January.

Health Issues

Our “face mask count” is based on numbers of folks at three locations: a popular grocery store, the post office, and a “dollar store.” The count is the total number of folks present and those who are masked up. The percentage given is the percentage of mask-wearers. We are changing our COVID patient count methodology. We’re including new cases within the last week, and comparing the percentage of change from two weeks back. The data is provided by the Arizona Department of Health.

Face Mask Count [Total people counted/masked (% masked)]

Last Week This Week 58/9 (6.4%) 88/17 (19.3%)

COVID Patient Count

Our statistics are from the Arizona Department of Health. They are:

Quartzsite average daily cases in last week: 17 (week prior: 1)

Quartzsite average cases per 10,000 people: 37 (week prior: 3)

Change in number of cases over last week (from 1 to 17): 1600% increase

Yes, that’s a whoppingly huge change. We’re checking to see if there could somehow be an error in this, but the holidays have created information accessibility holes. Apply the information as you see fit.

