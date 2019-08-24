RV Travel Quiz Issue 911

Win this lifesaving LifeStraw personal water filter!



We love giving away stuff!

Today, we’re giving away this potentially life-saving LifeStraw personal water filter. It removes a minimum of 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria, 99.9% of waterborne protozoan parasites, and filters to 0.2 microns and surpasses EPA filter standards. Keep in your backpack when away from your RV. It could save your life if you get lost.