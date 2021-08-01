Prices for used pickup trucks shocking, notably Ram 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500

If you’re considering the purchase of a used vehicle be forewarned. The prices, notably for pickup trucks, including the Ram 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500, are shocking.

Both pickup trucks are among the top-10 vehicles with the greatest increases, according to a recent survey by iseecars.com.

The automotive search engine and research website tallied the datasets for 1.1 million used car and used pickup trucks sales from model years 2016 to 2020 in June 2021, and more than 800,00 used car sales from 2015 to 2019 in June 2020.

Used pickup trucks’ prices skyrocket

The average price increase from June 2000 to June 2021 among all vehicles is 32.7 percent. The Ram 1500 had an average used price of pickup trucks of $40,200 in June of 2021, a $12,016 increase over the average used price of the same truck one year prior. It’s a 42.6 percent increase, the fifth-highest increase.

Also, the GMC Sierra 1500 is on the dubious list in the eighth position. Its average used price in June 2021 was $47,971, an increase of $13,963, or 41.3 percent from 2020.

According to iseecars.com, the used car analysis includes 1- to 5-year-old used cars and pickup trucks. Heavy-duty vehicles, low-volume vehicles, vehicles discontinued as of the 2021 model year, and vehicles with fewer than 4 of the 5 model years for each period were excluded from further analysis.

Here’s the list of the top-10 Cars with the Greatest Price Increases, including averages used from June 2021 and June 2021, the increase in dollars and as a percentage.

1. Nissan LEAF, $20,015, $6,501, 48.1 percent;

2. Mercedes-Benz G-Class, $158,835, $50,271, 46.3;

3. Chevrolet Camaro, $36,163, $11,242, 45.1;

4. Lincoln Navigator L, $66,508, $20,392, 44.2;

5. Ram Pickup 1500 $40,200, $12,016 42.6;

6. Lincoln Navigator, $65,236, $19,411, 42.4;

7. Audi A5, $44,376, $13,076. 41.8;

8. GMC Sierra 1500, $47,791, $13,963, 41.3;

9. Ford Mustang, $36,476, $10,656, 41.3%

10. Chevrolet Spark, $13,892, $4,015, 40.6.

The average is $30,766, a 32.7 percent increase of $7,583.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

