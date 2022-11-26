Two options to refill propane; one is a rip-off

It’s cold! And before long, winter’s temps will be even colder. For RVers who love to travel in the cold and snow, propane is a necessity. In warmer temps, you mainly use propane to fuel your grill and perhaps the RV’s oven/cooktop. However, in colder temps, you need propane to stay warm and comfortable. In some cases, you may need it to stay alive! The cost of propane that fuels your RV furnace has increased significantly in the past several months. That’s why it’s important to know about the propane refill rip-off. You need to know the difference between paying a flat rate for propane or paying only for the propane drawn.

Two options to refill propane

When you go to refill your large propane tanks, you have two options. It depends on the propane supplier as to how you’ll be charged.

Option 1: Flat rate

This means that you pay a flat fee regardless of how much propane may still be in your propane tanks. Most RVers do not wait until their propane tanks are completely empty before they go to refill them. After all, who wants to face a cold, winter night without propane for their RV furnace? Not me!

If you are in an area where propane is only sold at a flat rate, you’ll want to completely drain your first tank and switch to your auxiliary propane tank. Take the empty tank, pay the flat rate, and then when you’ve used all the propane in the auxiliary tank, switch back to the original (now filled) tank. Pay the flat rate to fill the auxiliary tank and repeat the procedure.

Option 2: Pay for propane drawn

This payment structure is what you’re doing when you fill your car’s fuel tank with gasoline. You pay only for the fuel you pump into your car. You do not pay a flat rate. When you pay for propane drawn, you are only paying for the propane it takes to fill your tank.

Everyone’s different

We usually get our propane tanks refilled at the local Tractor Supply Company store. The reason? TSC refills propane tanks and charges only for the gallons they pump. They do not charge a flat rate. (At least not in our area.) Our TSC store has no minimum limit to refill and does not charge for purging tanks. You can check out their website for dollars-off coupons, too.

Not every propane outlet is the same. You should ask how they charge before they fill your tank.

How do you pay for propane? In your opinion is the “flat rate” charge a rip-off? What is the propane cost per pound in your area? Let us know in the comments below, please.

