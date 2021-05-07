Don’t buy a new RV – Rent one for $1 a night! Here’s how…

By Mike Gast

So, you’d like to take a one-way RV trip to L.A., San Francisco or Las Vegas, but you don’t currently own an RV? No problem. The big news is you can make the trip for $1 a day! How’s that for cheap RV rental?

I know. This all sounds like it should be tossed in the “too good to be true” pile. But the sudden growth of RV rental companies and peer-to-peer rental outfits comes along with a new problem for them, and an opportunity for you. A lot of those regular renters from the RV rental firms only want a one-way trip. That leaves a lot of rigs stranded in the wrong spots.

Check out imoova.com for cheap RV rental

When you check out imoova, you’ll see $1 a night rental deals between selected cities. In the U.S., those cities are primarily Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and sometimes Seattle. Closing the loop on one-way rentals isn’t just an issue in the U.S. imoova also has $1 a night transport deals in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the United Kingdom, and several European countries.

The opportunity comes when the big RV rental companies rent to folks who only want that one-way trip. In order to avoid paying big bucks to drivers and trucking companies to return the rigs, they will let you rent it for $1 and bring it back home. Demand for the prompt return of rental RVs is so high in Australia that imoova offers up to $250 in free fuel for the trip. Some of the U.S. routes offer up to $150.

imoova’s website states: “From as little as $1 per day imoova.com will match your holiday trip and dates with vehicles needing relocation. You can book online here from a list of available trips in Australia, NZ, USA, Canada and Europe or phone our 7-day call center. If you cannot find what you are looking for you can join our waitlist and you will be notified by SMS and email when a match for your trip comes up.”

But there are restrictions and other charges for cheap RV rental

The company does add mileage restrictions, along with a set number of days allowed for each trip. I guess they don’t want you going all “National Lampoon’s Vacation” with the RV and taking your sweet time. Most of the U.S. trips between Vegas and the West Coast cities allow for 3 days of travel.

Insurance on your $1-a-night cheap RV rental will vary depending on the company that you are relocating the rig for, but most RV will have an insurance deductible of $1,000. Typically, the insurance amount would be billed to your card at the time of pickup as a “bond,” and returned when you return the vehicle on time and with no damage.

There is a $50 booking fee and a refundable deposit of $50 payable at the time of the booking. I know, a “hidden” fee on this cheap RV rental. But it still makes the overall deal darn cheap.

imoova isn’t the only game in town. Jucy RV Rentals (those obnoxiously colored green and purple Class Bs) also have a Relocation Special. They’ll let you rent a rig for relocation for $1 a night for travel to Los Angeles, Las Vegas or the Bay Area. Their deal also gives you 3 days for the trip, a limit of 500 miles (25 cents a mile after that), and even bedding kits for a small additional fee.

Happy $1 camping!

