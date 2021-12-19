Saturday, December 18, 2021

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

REV Group, another large RV manufacturer with multi-billion-dollar backlog

By Mike Gast
0
Fleetwood is one of the brands under the REV Group manufacturing umbrella.

It isn’t just the Big 3 (Winnebago, Thor and Forest River) who are racking up billions of dollars of RV backorders. Major manufacturer REV Group announced this week that it has amassed a record $3.1 billion order backlog in 2021.

REV Group is the owner of the American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Lance, Renegade RV and Goldshield Fiberglass brands in its Recreation Segment.

REV Group President and CEO Rod Rushing said the company is well-positioned for the future.

“Our record $3.1 billion (total) backlog combined with the significant progress we have made building our operational capabilities have positioned us well to continue to improve our performance and create shareholder value,” Rushing said.

REV Group’s net sales for the fourth quarter increased by 12.2 percent, driven mostly by the company’s motorized RV division. Retails sales at REV Group continued to outpace wholesale shipments almost across the board, even though dealer lot inventory sits at nearly 80 percent less than traditional peak inventory numbers.

The big order backlog in the fourth quarter was the sixth consecutive quarter that REV Group set a new backlog record. Backlog orders also continued to grow at other major manufacturers. Thor Industries reported last week that its backlog of RV orders was approaching $18.5 billion dollars.

REV Group motorized unit brands saw an increase in price during the fourth quarter, mostly to offset increases in the cost of materials and freight surcharges. Supply chain woes and labor issues also added to manufacturing challenges.

##RVT1031b

Previous articleCampground Crowding: “Campground bullies” are jealous of your site. Have you experienced them?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.