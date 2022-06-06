Roadmaster tow bar recall explained in video

If you currently own a Roadmaster Nighthawk tow bar with a serial number ranging from 9513 to 10200, be aware that Roadmaster, Inc. has issued a safety update due to a T-bolt assembly that may loosen. If the T-bolt loosens, the bar could become disconnected from the towed vehicle.

If you currently own one of the models affected within those serial numbers, Roadmaster, Inc. will provide a free update kit to solve the safety issue. For more information and/or to claim your Nighthawk update kit, contact Jennifer Lee directly at (360) 597-2434.

If you prefer, you can also email Jennifer at jlee@roadmasterinc.com. Even if you no longer own your tow bar, please contact Roadmaster so that ownership records may be updated.

In this video, Zack from California RV Specialists shows you how to determine if your tow bar is affected by this recall and what to do if it is.