Maintenance & Repair

RV air conditioners: Maintenance tips and what to inspect

By Dustin Simpson
Join me in the video below as I explain more about RV air conditioners and the maintenance they require and why it is very important.

Inspecting RV air conditioners

There are several steps, some of which are best undertaken by a technician. You (or that technician) always want to make sure to inspect the RV roof air conditioner unit for debris and damage, wash inner coils (including the condenser and evaporator), clean drain tubes, replace gaskets and filters, perform amp-draw tests and so much more!

Watch the video and I’ll walk you through it all.

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpson
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
