RV air conditioners: Maintenance tips and what to inspect

Join me in the video below as I explain more about RV air conditioners and the maintenance they require and why it is very important.

Inspecting RV air conditioners

There are several steps, some of which are best undertaken by a technician. You (or that technician) always want to make sure to inspect the RV roof air conditioner unit for debris and damage, wash inner coils (including the condenser and evaporator), clean drain tubes, replace gaskets and filters, perform amp-draw tests and so much more!

Watch the video and I’ll walk you through it all.

##RVDT2153