RV and RV-related recalls for August 2019

Here is our monthly summary of RV recalls for August 2019 and related equipment we feel are of interest to our readers. This information has been gleaned from the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. This is NOT a complete list of all vehicles and related equipment recalled.

UNITED STATES RECALLS

RECREATION VEHICLES

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Flagstaff and Cherokee Arctic Wolf recreational trailers equipped with MORryde Orbital or You Turn Rubber Pin Box Wedge Kits. The pin boxes may have been equipped with bolts 1-3/4″ in length when they should be equipped with 2″ long bolts. The incorrect bolts may allow the rotating pin box to rotate in two places, increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the bolts and replace them as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 11, 2019. Owners may contact MORryde customer service at 1-574-293-1581 or Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-8954 (Flagstaff) or 1-260-499-2100 (Cherokee). Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1065.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2020 Columbus Fifthwheel Trailers. The rear ladder blocks the egress window on the rear wall, preventing the use of the window. In the event of an emergency, occupants may not be able to exit the vehicle, increasing the risk of injury. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install an egress window, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 18, 2019. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-821-1487. Forest River’s number for this recall is 410-1071.

Gulf Stream Coach, Inc. (Gulf Stream) is recalling certain 2017 Serro Scotty S14 RBR travel trailers. The Federal Placard label indicates an incorrect Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR). Incorrect GVWR information may result in the trailer being overloaded, affecting the tires or the vehicle’s handling, thereby increasing the risk of a crash. Gulf Stream will notify owners, and dealers will replace the Federal Placard label, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in August 2019. Owners may contact Gulf Stream customer service at 1-800-289-8787. Gulf Stream’s number for this recall is GS072619.

Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) is recalling certain 2017 Bighorn Traveler, 2016-2020 Elkridge, Elkridge Ex, 2019-2020 Milestone, 2017-2018 North Peak, 2016-2017 Oakmont, 2017-2020 Pioneer FW, 2016-2018 Prowler FW, 2017-2019 Sundance and Sundance XLTFW trailers. The A/C electrical connector may have been improperly installed, possibly causing increased electrical resistance and the connection to overheat. Overheating of the connection can increase the risk of a fire. Heartland will notify owners, and dealers will correct the electrical connections, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 6, 2019. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032. Heartland’s number for this recall is 99.01.47.

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2016-2019 American Coach American Eagle and 2016 American Heritage motorhomes equipped with factory-installed rear air deflectors. The center mounting plate for the rear air deflector may have been installed incorrectly with screws that may loosen, possibly resulting in the air deflector detaching from the vehicle. If the rear air deflector detaches from the motorhome it may become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash. REV will notify owners, and dealers will properly secure the rear air deflector to the fiberglass cap with rivets, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 10, 2019. Owners may contact REV customer service 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 190709REV.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Omni and Magnitude motorhomes. The battery tray may be improperly welded to the chassis frame, allowing the battery tray to detach from the chassis. If the battery tray detaches from the chassis, the battery may discharge, causing the vehicle to stall and increasing the risk of a crash. TMC has notified owners, and dealers will weld on an additional support to the battery tray, free of charge. The recall began August 8, 2019. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000171.

Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. (Tiffin) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Allegro Open Road motorhomes equipped with Liquid Spring suspension systems. A hydraulic suspension hose may be routed incorrectly, resulting in contact between the hose and the inside rear tire. If the tire is rubbed repeatedly, the tire may suddenly deflate, increasing the risk of a crash. Tiffin will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the position of the hydraulic hoses. If found to be incorrect, the clamp position will be corrected and the hydraulic hoses and tires inspected for any damage. Damaged components will be replaced as necessary. These repairs will be performed free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Tiffin customer service at 1-256-356-8661. Tiffin’s number for this recall is TIF-112.

Vanleigh RV (Vanleigh) is recalling certain 2015-2019 Vilano and Beacon fifth wheel recreational trailers. The suspension shackles may be too short, causing them to fail. Failure of the suspension shackle may cause a loss of control, increasing the risk of a crash. Vanleigh will notify owners, and dealers will replace the existing shackles with longer ones, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in August 2019. Owners may contact Vanleigh customer service at 1-662-612-4040.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Fuse motorhomes built on a 2018 Ford Transit chassis and equipped with aluminum wheel feature code 63W. The wheel studs may be too long, preventing the lug nuts from properly securing the wheels. Wheels that cannot be torqued properly may loosen and detach, increasing the risk of a crash. Winnebago will notify owners, and dealers will replace the wheel studs with a shorter version, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-6939 or 1-800-537-1885. Winnebago’s number for this recall is 159.

OTHER VEHICLES

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling one (yep) 2019 Ram 1500 vehicle. The instrument cluster may not properly illuminate driver warnings. As such, this vehicle fails to conform with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 101, “Control and Displays.” Failure of the instrument cluster to properly illuminate may prevent the driver from receiving warnings about the vehicle’s systems and increase the risk of crash. Chrysler will notify the owner, and a dealer will replace the instrument cluster, free of charge. The recall began August 8, 2019. Owner may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is V83d.

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris vehicles. The vehicles may have been delivered with a printed operator’s manual that does not match the vehicle’s features and operating instructions. The incorrect manual may not describe the proper operation of the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. DVUSA will notify owners, and dealers will replace the information package including the printed version of the operator’s manual, maintenance booklet and information sheets, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 16, 2019. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267. DVUSA’s number for this recall is VS2BAFV.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020 Explorer and Lincoln Aviator vehicles. The Manual Park Release (MPR) cover may not be installed. In addition, the vehicles may be in Factory Mode, which disables warning alerts and does not display the transmission gear selected. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) numbers 114, “Theft Prevention” and 102, “Trans Shift Lever Seq/Starter Interlock/Trans Braking Effect.” Without the cover, the MPR lever may be unintentionally moved, allowing the vehicle to roll away. Being in Factory Mode, the vehicle will not display warnings and/or gear selection on the instrument cluster. Both conditions increase the risk of a crash. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and, if necessary, install a MPR cover. Dealers will verify the instrument cluster is not in Factory Mode and clear any fault codes, free of charge. The recall began August 23, 2019. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 19C06.

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2019 CR-V vehicles. The joint weld between the fuel tank and the vapor return line may have been insufficiently welded, causing the weld to fail. The failed weld may allow fuel to leak, increasing the risk of a fire in the presence of an ignition source. Honda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the fuel tank, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 16, 2019. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda’s number for this recall is A5I.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2019 Lexus LS500, LC500, ES300h, UX250h, LS500h, Toyota Prius, RAV4 HV, 2019-2020 Toyota Prius Prime, and 2020 Corolla HV vehicles. The brake booster pump may fail causing a deactivation of the Vehicle Stability Control system and a loss of braking assist. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 126, “Electronic Stability Control Systems.” Deactivation of the vehicle stability control system or a loss of braking assist increases the risk of a crash. Toyota will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace the brake booster pump, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 9, 2019. Toyota owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-888-270-9371 and Lexus owners may contact Lexus customer service at 1-800-255-3987. Toyota’s numbers for this recall are K1L/K0L. Lexus’ numbers for this recall are K2F/KLF.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2019 RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid vehicles. Due to a damaged electrical connector, the back-up camera may not activate when the vehicle is in reverse. As such, these vehicles fail to comply to Federal Motor Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 111, “Rearview Mirrors.” If the backup camera system does not activate and the driver does not check his/her surroundings while reversing, there is an increased risk of a crash. Toyota will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the back-up camera system and replace the audio display unit, if necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 23, 2019. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-888-270-9371. Toyota’s number for this recall is K0N.

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2015-2019 GTI, 2015-2016 and 2018-2019 Golf, 2012-2019 Beetle and Beetle Convertible, 2017-2019 Golf SportWagen and 2011-2018 Jetta vehicles equipped with an automatic transmission, manual handbrake and keyless entry. A build-up of silicate on the shift lever micro switch contacts may enable the key to be removed from the ignition when the transmission shift lever is not in “Park.” Removing the key while the shift lever is in a position other than “Park” increases the risk of an unintended vehicle rollaway that may result in personal injury or a crash. Volkswagen will notify owners, and dealers will install an additional switch and circuit board, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 11, 2019. Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298. Volkswagen’s number for this recall is 37M2.

CLUBS & USEFUL ORGANIZATIONS

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Best Club for RVers: Escapees. All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• Overnight RV parking. Directory of more than 14,000 locations where you can stay for free or nearly free with your RV. Modest membership fee.

• Boondockers Welcome. Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

When you shop at Amazon, would you use one of the links below to do your shopping? We get a tiny commission on what you purchase (which at the end of the month add up to help us pay some bills). Thanks. U.S. shoppers • Canadian shoppers

Please note: This is only a list of recalls we feel may be of interest to the RVing community. There may be other recalls which may affect you — please make it a point to visit appropriate government sources for more information.

What is a recall?

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a car or item of motor vehicle equipment creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that car or equipment at no cost to the consumer. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.

What should I do if my vehicle is included in this recall?

If your vehicle is included in this recall, it is very important that you get it fixed as soon as possible given the potential danger to you and your passengers if it is not addressed. You should receive a separate letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, notifying you of the recall and explaining when the remedy will be available, whom to contact to repair your vehicle or equipment, and to remind you that the repair will be done at no charge to you. If you believe your vehicle is included in the recall, but you do not receive a letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, please call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or contact your vehicle manufacturer or dealership.

Thank you for your attention to this important safety matter and for your commitment to helping save lives on America’s roadways.

Here are some useful websites regarding recalls:

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is the agency which handles vehicle recalls.

• Here is a link to the main NHTSA website, which covers everything they do.

• Here’s a link to where you can enter your vehicle’s VIN to see if it has ever been involved in a recall.

• Here is the link if you ever want to file a vehicle safety complaint.

Did you miss last week’s issue of RV Travel? You can read it here.

This newsletter is copyright © 2019 by RVtravel.com.