RV boo-boos: And it says, “No RVs beyond this point” (Video)

There’s always that road we want to travel. Sad to say, not all roads are suitable for RVs, as this unfortunate fifth-wheel pilot discovered. After passing by the sign that warned “No RVs,” we’re told he encountered a non-forgiving tunnel, which removed some of his accessories.

Maybe after he got in the tunnel situation, he figured there was nowhere to go but ahead. But a narrow, tight curve with an sharp drop-off proved to be the real undoing. You can’t go forward when you’ve dumped your wheels off the pavement and there’s no more “go” in your tow.

Good Samaritans to the rescue

The “best” part of the story: Good Samaritans with chains and pickup trucks who, after considerable time (probably felt like hours for the fiver owner) and effort, pulled the fiver out of the ditch. The visible damage is one thing, the unseen damage was probably quite another. Particularly to the psyche. No RVs beyond this point? We’ll take the advice!

For more, you can click on the YouTube video to watch the whole rescue performance. The video runs just under 15 minutes. Maybe you can learn from this gentleman’s mistakes of not heeding the traffic signs he passed.

If you’ve seen, witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form.

