RV boo-boos: Don’t “fall” for the view like this guy!

Sightseeing, the staple diet of many RVers. We’re not sure what happened to the driver of this motorhome rental. Perhaps the Yosemite sights were too much, and they got a bit too close to the edge. It’s a good reminder for all of us. If the view is gorgeous, pull over and admire it! Don’t “fall” for the view—it could be an expensive habit!

Mike W.’s boo-boo (Shhh. No one knows.)

For reader Mike W., his RV boo-boo had less serious consequences. We’ll let him explain:

“After a long day and late arrival at a remote camp we started to disconnect our ‘toad.’ As I was disconnecting safety cables and power from the coach I noticed my wife has not entered our toad to set the brake and start the engine.

“Problem, electric door button will not unlock the door.

“Solution, old-fashioned find the key and unlock.

“Problem, now in the driver’s seat and no power, as in dead battery.

“Solution, motorhome has a lot a batteries and long set of jumper cables.

“Problem solved, disconnect complete. Cause of original problem of dead battery. Forgot to fully shut off the ignition that morning in a rush to get on the road. Solution…. follow the checklist including other spouse double-checking…. Glad to say we don’t have pictures. Up until now, no one knew….”

Thanks, Mike, for sharing your tale!

If you’ve seen, witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form. And remember, don’t fall for the view!

