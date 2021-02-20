RVelectricity – Ask the Expert webcast on SoftStartRV, and future webcasts

By Mike Sokol

Dear Readers,

I’ve tried this type of webcast two times already, and they’ve been a huge success with the manufacturers and you (the readers). What are they? Well, I’m calling them Ask the Expert, since I’m doing hour-long live webcasts with industry experts in each of their fields. So you no longer have to listen to just me yammer on about electrical stuff. Nope, you can get the intel direct from the horse’s mouth, as it were.

Do it again (Steely Dan)…

Since I have so many of these technical support experts on speed-dial already, it’s pretty simple to get them to agree to an hour-long live webcast where we take your text questions from YouTube Live and post them on screen for the expert to answer in real time. Sort of like “Stump the Chump” from Click and Clack, the Tappet Brothers on the “Car Talk” radio program.

If you missed it, my first Ask the Expert Webcast was with Dennis Wieske from Progressive Dynamics a few weeks ago, where we discussed how to determine if your RV’s converter/charger will charge your new (and expensive) Lithium battery properly.

There were more than 400 of you online for that live stream, and two thousand more of you have streamed it on YouTube in the last two weeks. Watch it again by clicking the picture above or HERE.

You want some more? Well, here’s some more… (Frank Zappa)

This had so much interest that I tried a second Ask the Expert Webcast earlier this week. So last Tuesday evening at 8 p.m. Eastern time I invited Danny Rahner from SoftStartRV to discuss customer installation of their air conditioner soft starter box with you all.

Danny seems to have a mental Rolodex of every SSRV installation he’s ever assisted with, so he was a great guy to interview. I love talking to really smart people.

Deja vu, all over again (Yogi Berra and John Fogerty?)

You can watch it again (or for the first time) in all it’s glory by clicking on the picture above, but you can’t ask text questions on the YouTube stream (unless you know how to time travel). Watch it by clicking on the picture or HERE.

I’ve had a few other manufacturers express interest in providing their own experts for one of my future Ask the Expert Webcasts, and I’m busy cataloging possibilities. But you can help out by answering this simple poll below and commenting below on which expert you would like me to interview. As long as it’s electrical and RV related it’s a valid request. So please, no soft-serve ice cream machine questions (even though I would love to test one in my shop!).

Your wish is my command (Aladdin)

Talk to me… about future Ask the Expert webcasts

Please leave a comment below with any RV electricity-related topic, and I’ll see who I can scare up. Right now I’m scheduling these webcasts for Tuesday evenings at 8 p.m. Eastern time (5 p.m. Pacific), which you can watch later at any time. And if there’s enough interest (and manufacturer support) I could do up to four of these a month. But for now, I’ll schedule these webcasts as expert availability allows.

Let’s play safe out there….

