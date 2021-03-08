RVelectricity – Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.): Geeks having fun with arcs and sparks…

By Mike Sokol

Welcome to my J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session, a weekly column where I answer your basic electrical questions. If you’re a newbie who’s never plugged in a shore power cord (or ask – what’s a shore power cord?), or wonder why your daughter’s hair dryer keeps tripping the circuit breaker, this column is for you. Send your questions to Mike Sokol at mike (at) noshockzone.org with the subject line – JAM. This week I cover the difference between arcs and sparks.

Dear Mike,

Dear Generic,

Just in case you don’t think that electrical geeks have fun – here are a bunch of answers to that question about arcs and sparks from my RVelectricity Facebook Group.

Yes, I think that’s a pretty good answer. But there’s more.

Action shots of arcs and sparks

Good, and I like the electrical student context. I was hoping to see an answer with actual sparks, and I wasn’t disappointed. See the next answer.

Action shots with sparks always make me giggle. But arcs are even better.

Yes, this is an arc, and I love the smell of Ozone in the morning… But we don’t like to be close to an Arc Flash.

ArcAttack and singing Tesla coils

Been there, done that, saw a really big arc once. But luckily I was far away. Of course, if I wanted to get really close I could get these guys from the band ArcAttack to let me put on a Faraday Cage Suit and step in between a pair of really big Tesla coils.

Yes, that’s not a computer-generated arc. It’s the real thing on a live stage. I want one. I REALLY want one.

All the above statements are true and accurate. Just remember that getting close to any arcs or sparks can be dangerous. So, kids – Don’t try this at home.

OK, everyone. Remember that electricity is a useful and powerful force, so we all need to pay attention to safety precautions while using it.

Let’s play safe out there….

