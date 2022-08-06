RVelectricity: Is towing a camper trailer with an EV truck practical?

Dear Readers,

There’s been a lot of reports about attempted trailer towing with an EV truck, specifically a Ford F-150 Lightning. And the big question is this: Is it practical to tow any kind of travel trailer with the available EV trucks?

The short answer is NO! Let’s review the reports from the latest to the earliest ones.

MotorTrend towing test

Tow No! The Ford F-150 Lightning Struggled in Our Towing Test

Read the full press release HERE.

To break it down, MotorTrend used an F-150 Lightning to tow three different travel trailers. Highway speed was around 65 mph, and the air temp was 72 degrees. The initial range was around 275 miles without a trailer. This quickly dropped to around 100 miles pulling any kind of trailer.

“We towed 3100-, 5300-, and 7200-pound travel trailers with Ford’s electric truck and didn’t get very far from home.We had been warned to expect the range to be cut in half when towing, but the effect of towing these travel trailers proved even more significant. With the smallest and lightest trailer, we measured a range of just 115 miles. That figure fell to 100 miles with the middleweight camper and sank to a mere 90 miles with the 7,218-pound Grand Design trailer.”

Motorious towing test of the F-150 Lightning vs. the GMC Sierra Gasser

Just a few weeks ago, Motorious did a parallel towing test comparing the range of an F-150 Lightning with a GMC Sierra with a standard gICE (gasoline Internal Combustion Engine). And the tests showed the same 2/3 loss of range when towing a trailer.

“The Ford truck didn’t make it the 282 miles the onboard computer estimated, a figure which was adjusted to 160 miles once the driver provided the trailer specs. The plan was to go to a charging station 147 miles away, but as the batteries depleted more rapidly than expected, a destination 45 miles closer was chosen. However, the Lightning couldn’t even make it the 102 miles pulling the trailer, so the driver had to turn around and head back to a nearer charging station, arriving with 9 percent charge left.”

My own GoGreenRV towing test last July with an ID.4

While I couldn’t talk Ford out of an F-150 Lightning last year, Volkswagen did step up by supplying me with an ID.4 EV SUV. Not exactly a pickup truck, it was still rated to tow 2,800 lbs., so I used a Safari Condo Alto trailer.

The Alto is a beautiful teardrop trailer that clam-shells down to hardly 6 ft. tall while towing, but opens up to over 6 ft. inside headroom. I hoped that the lower height would reduce the drag enough to reduce the expected range loss while towing. Read my full report HERE.

But that was not to be. At a highway speed of 65 mph, I experienced a 60% loss of towing range.

While I really liked the ID.4 as a daily driver around town, and even on 100-mile trips, the existing EV battery technology is simply not ready to tow anything significant. Yes, it can be done, but you’ll be limited to perhaps 100 miles at a time, and then you have to disconnect your trailer from the tow vehicle to charge it up for at least an hour or more.

When will practical towing with an EV be possible?

I don’t think that EV is going to be practical with existing battery technology anytime soon. I’ve been watching the graphs on the energy density and cost curves for battery technology, and my best guess is that by 2030 this could be possible, since they’re predicting huge advances in battery storage over the next 8 years or so.

However, in the meantime I think that hybrid vehicles like the F-150 PowerBoost I tested last year are really interesting, especially when you add the optional 7.2kW inverter generator that can literally run for days from the idling V6 engine. The PowerBoost offers real possibilities of boondocking for days without dragging around a heavy generator and gallons of gasoline.

Sadly, Ford doesn’t seem to be interested in promoting the F-150 PowerBoost for towing a camper or even as a backup generator for a house. My questions about the possibility of an F-250 PowerBoost go unanswered. But that could be a real towing machine if they decided to built one.

But in the meantime?

I’m watching the Lippert Edison and Airstream E-Stream prototype trailers closely, and will report after I can get some road time with them. But it could be a year or more before either prototype is ready to hit the streets.

Let’s play safe out there….

Send your questions to me at my new RVelectricity forum here.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 50+ years in the industry. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

For information on how to support RVelectricity and No~Shock~Zone articles, seminars and videos, please click the I Like Mike Campaign.

##RVT1064