RVelectricity – Cool trailer plug storage option

By Mike Sokol

Dear Readers,

I saw this trailer plug storage option on another forum last week, and thought it was such a good idea that I found a source for this gadget and I’m posting it here.

The sad life of trailer plugs

Yes, indeed… That 7-way trailer plug connecting your RV to your tow vehicle leads a sad life. It’s nearly always hanging out in the weather, often sitting in the dirt, and rarely maintained with contact cleaner. And yet, when they need to work, they REALLY need to work.

In fact, running a close second to shore power connector questions that are emailed to me are questions about troubleshooting and hooking up 7-way trailer plugs.

What to do, what to do … for trailer plug storage?

I found this cool trailer plug holder that allows you to keep it out of the weather, and off the ground, whenever it’s not connected to your tow vehicle.

These pictures show it mounted on a construction trailer, which gets even more abuse than a typical RV trailer. But the concept is the same. Instead of leaving your 7-way trailer plug hanging out in the elements for much of its life, it can be safely tucked away in its own little house.

In the other forum they asked for a source of this cool gadget, so with a little Google dexterity on the keyboard (and a few lucky guesses), I found the maker of this 7-way plug holder, and where it can be purchased.

Now it can be told…

So here it is: the Cole Hersee 11750 Stor-A-Way Plug Holder. Yes, that’s quite a mouthful. I had to do a little snooping around to even find the manufacturer and model number, but it appears to be well made and easy enough to install with a few self-tapping screws. Just be careful where you drill, and don’t drill into any structural metal (like the trailer hitch itself).

Here’s where you can get it on Amazon (yes, there’s no picture of it on the Amazon site, but I’m sure that’s exactly what this is). They’re also available at auto parts stores, such as O’Reilly Auto Parts. Just Google “Cole Hersee 11750 Stor-A-Way Plug Holder” for locations.

More maintenance information later…

Next time I’ll cover contact cleaner and silicone spray and how to properly maintain your RV’s electrical connectors. Don’t wait until it breaks – maintain it so it doesn’t break in the first place. As Mario and Luigi (from the Mario Brothers game) would say… “Take care of your tools, and they’ll take care of you.”

In the meantime, let’s play safe out there….

