RVelectricity – Virtual Rallies (in a time of social distancing)

Owners Groups could be live streaming their own Virtual Rallies right now. Could this be the future of RV Rallies and Trade Shows?

While many of us are out of work or lost much of our income (I’m down by at least 50% from last month since I can’t go out on sites), think about what’s happened to our beloved RV Rallies and Trade Shows. I’m supposed to be in Tucson for the FMCA rally this weekend, which was cancelled (of course). And while I’m stepping up and offering my seminar content as free Webinar streams this week, what about the rallies themselves? How are they going to cope with the lack of member interaction and educational seminars?

I have a suggestion and maybe can help. Let’s start by doing some Virtual Rallies. That’s right, instead of everyone meeting at a campground to interact and listen to presenters speak about some aspect of RVing, everyone just needs to log into a free Zoom account and connect to their Virtual Rally Group.

Since I’m now teaching with Zoom for my college classes I can get this program started as the moderator and try to get you a few presenters such as Gary Bunzer, Chuck Woodbury, Bob Zagami, or even yours truly (that’s me). This is an easy gig for presenters since I can help them set it up so they can show their own seminar slides or switch to their computer camera, and they don’t even have to wear pants.

So here’s what I’m going to do to get these Virtual Rallies started. If you’re a member of an RV rally or owners group that might be interested, please talk to whoever is in charge of your regular rally and put them in contact with me as a potential Virtual Rally candidate.

And if you’re a rally or show speaker whose rallies have been displaced due to COVID-19, contact me to be on the list of presenters. I’ll try to put the two of you together and help you get it launched. I have a tiny bit of potential sponsorship so this won’t cost you anything to do or attend. I can also be available for free as an RVelectricity seminar instructor, plus I’m sure that a small stipend for your regular presenters would get this rolling since there’s no travel or hotel costs involved.

Please email mike@noshockzone.org with the subject line Virtual Rally and let me know what you think.

And finally, please take care of each other (at a distance) and let’s play safe out there….

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 50+ years in the industry. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

