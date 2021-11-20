Friday, November 19, 2021

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

Build your own gingerbread camper with these adorable kits

By Nanci Dixon
0

Get into the holiday spirit with these two easy-to-make, no-bake gingerbread camper kits. Share the fun with your kids or grandkids, or savor on your own. The campers are an adorable, festive way to decorate a table or even the RV dashboard! Everyone in the campground will want to know where you got it and how you made it.

Everything is included for the gingerbread camper!

  • Gingerbread pieces
  • Colored candies
  • Icing pens, tubes and decorating bags
  • Food coloring
  • Cardboard base and paper cutouts
  • Instructions

You can easily add any of your own candies and decorating ideas to the gingerbread camper. You could even decorate it so it looked like your own RV! How fun would that be?

You can find this kit here.

And this kit here.

If you end up decorating one of these gingerbread campers, please email a photo to us! We’d love to see what you come up with!

##RVT1027

Previous articleVery wacky RVs seen in Walmart parking lots
Next articleClimate change is affecting RVing: Fires, floods and our future

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.