Build your own gingerbread camper with these adorable kits

Get into the holiday spirit with these two easy-to-make, no-bake gingerbread camper kits. Share the fun with your kids or grandkids, or savor on your own. The campers are an adorable, festive way to decorate a table or even the RV dashboard! Everyone in the campground will want to know where you got it and how you made it.

Everything is included for the gingerbread camper!

Gingerbread pieces

Colored candies

Icing pens, tubes and decorating bags

Food coloring

Cardboard base and paper cutouts

Instructions

You can easily add any of your own candies and decorating ideas to the gingerbread camper. You could even decorate it so it looked like your own RV! How fun would that be?

You can find this kit here.

And this kit here.

If you end up decorating one of these gingerbread campers, please email a photo to us! We’d love to see what you come up with!

##RVT1027