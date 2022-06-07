RV ladder safety and an important reminder about hidden damage

By Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

Always check your RV ladder. If your ladder is loose it’s unsafe for you and anyone else to use. RV ladder safety is sometimes overlooked, but is so important.

Over the years I can’t tell you how many ladders have broken on me when climbing up them and how many times I’ve been injured because of this.

If any of the steps are loose and rock front to back or feel loose on the mounting post…

GET IT FIXED BEFORE YOU GET HURT! Falling from any height off your ladder can cause you to break hips, legs, back, arms, and even cause death!

It’s not always a simple fix. In most cases, the ladder mounting posts have to be removed to tighten the bolt on the backside, as well as tightening the front Philips screw you can see. Always check the side screw for the steps and make sure that the plastic mounts are not cracked.

RV ladder safety video

