RV review: 2021 Newmar Canyon Star 3719 Front Diesel Motorhome

By Tony Barthel

For 2021, Newmar has gone through its Canyon Star line and stepped things up significantly. The 2021 Canyon Star now sits on a Freightliner MC chassis which has a 30,000 lb. GVW and sports a 340 horsepower Cummins diesel engine up front that boasts 700 ft-lbs of torque.

This new chassis also now incorporates air brakes and a rear air suspension, and comes in models from 35-39 feet in overall length. For 2021, RVBusiness named the Canyon Star 3719 one of its top ten RVs, and the changes to the model are significant.

First of all, gone is the Ford chassis and gasoline V8 with that Freightliner chassis and front diesel engine in its place. That means a new instrument panel with significantly larger displays including an optional Rand McNally RV-specific GPS wherein you plug the dimensions and specifics of this coach in, and it is better at keeping you out of places where you don’t belong.

Also larger due to the new chassis are the storage bay doors which are a full 2 1/2 inches taller than last year’s model. Inside those storage bays, you’ll find upgraded lighting as well.

There is now an Apex motion-sensing awning that has no arms down the side of the coach and which retracts when it senses wind. I can’t tell you how many customers came into our dealership and wanted their awnings covered under warranty because the wind ripped them off the side of their RVs. That isn’t going to happen with this kind of system.

Another improvement is a one-piece fiberglass roof which means potentially less maintenance and longer life. I don’t know why this isn’t common in the whole RV industry but Newmar has been a leader in a lot of factors for some time. And there’s the company themselves, a smaller family owned operation that has earned a reputation for being a good ally to their customers.

While I’ve seen some RVs that have been advertised as luxurious places to be, Newmar absolutely delivers with this model and the newly upgraded interior really does come across as a place to enjoy in luxury. The upholstery and furnishings all speak to being of high quality and with great attention to the customer experience.

In fact, I am somehow visually drawn to the new ceiling relief which I think is beautiful. But, again, beauty is always subjective.

What isn’t subjective is the potential enjoyment of the tankless water heater that provides “endless” hot water. The king-sized bed is nice, but the optional Sleep Number upgrade is even more so. There is also a quiet diesel-powered Onan 6kW generator standard on these, with an optional 8kW generator if you really want the power.

A question we used to get a lot at the dealership was about the entertainment systems and why they didn’t accommodate Blu-ray players. That wouldn’t be a question a Newmar salesperson would shy away from at all, as there are two in the Canyon Star – one in the dining area and a second in the bedroom – and they have Bose soundbars through which to blast the crystal-clear sound.

The TV in the dining room is on a stand that raises and lowers and is on the passenger side by the dinette, which makes sense as the lounge and recliner are on the opposite side.

There were a few things that left me scratching my head with this unit, but only a few and all of them were subjective. The first was the lack of a proper oven, but I guess I just like to cook and bake. Yeah, yeah, yeah. There’s a convection microwave, but give me a proper oven instead.

Also, again subjective, but the giant “swooshy” paint job isn’t my cup of tea. On the plus side, though, it’s all paint and no stickers and it’s very nicely done.

One of the nice things about these is there are lots and lots of options to tailor it to your liking. You can get an RV gas absorption refrigerator or a residential-style refrigerator, induction cooktop, washer and dryer, dishwasher and much more.

Newmar continues to deliver beautifully made motorhomes that really do reward the owners with outstanding interiors and good craftsmanship. I also really respect that they have models that cater to those with mobility challenges – such as their 3911 – so more of us can enjoy the great outdoors. Although with an interior this nice I wonder how much I would go outdoors?

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with my own research and represent the most accurate information and opinion at the time of writing. Your experience is always encouraged.

##RVDT1467