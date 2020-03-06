Celebrate Women’s History Month during March

By Julianne G. Crane



During March, Women’s History Month, hundreds of events, exhibitions and road trips are highlighting women’s contributions to the making of the United States. What follows here are just a few suggestions of where to begin your discovery of women’s amazing achievements.

National Park Service – Women’s History Month

Every March during Women’s History Month (and throughout the year), the National Park Service and its partners commemorate the role of women in American history. If you want to fully understand our nation’s history, explore the remarkable legacies of American women.

Perfect for RVing women is the “Travel Where Women Made History” website, “dedicated to virtual and physical exploration of the places where women worked, lived, gathered, played, worshipped, and more.” There are “tools like StoryMaps to digitally explore, as well as Trip Ideas and Things to Do for in-person exploration. If you want to understand our nation’s history, explore the places of ordinary and extraordinary American women.” All of the places on this site are in national parks or are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

As a young enslaved woman of 27, Harriet Tubman emancipated herself and escaped to freedom above the Mason-Dixon Line. She went on to help dozens of slaves find freedom as a conductor along the Underground Railroad. “I can say what most conductors can’t say – I never run my train off the track and I never lost a passenger,” Tubman said.

One of the most powerful statues in a town full of them, is the Vietnam Women’s Memorial on the National Mall near the Reflection Pond. If you were alive in the ’60s and early ’70s, it is impossible to walk from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial past the Lincoln Memorial to the Vietnam Women’s Memorial without being moved in a very emotional way.

For more information on how to take advantage of at least 170 exhibits, in-depth publications and events click here. Also visit the National Park Service “Telling All Americans’ Stories” portal to learn more about American heritage themes and histories.

— Julianne G. Crane

Read more of Julianne’s RV Short Stops posts here.

Read more about the RV Lifestyle by clicking on RVWheelLife.com

##RVT938