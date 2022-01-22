RV Short Stops: Yume Japanese Gardens in Tucson

The Yume Japanese Gardens intrigue visitors because they are so different from Western gardens in design, elements and purpose. RV snowbirds frequently head for the Gardens for a peaceful winter stopover.

Yume Japanese Gardens – Tucson, Ariz.

Eight separate garden settings focus on different facets of the 1,000-year-old Japanese art form. The gardens strive for a balance of natural and human-made beauty. It is a tradition that shows profound respect for wildness even while gently reshaping it into idealized landscapes, say Garden masters.

The most popular Garden focal point is a large koi pond. The design gives casual pleasure as a path which winds beside the pond affords entertaining shifts in viewing angles. From a veranda extending over the water, visitors easily eye flashing fish as they congregate to be fed.

Tea Ceremony – Feb. 5, 1 p.m. & 2 p.m.

The Japanese tea ceremony is “a cherished ritual involving the preparation and presentation of powdered green tea in a highly stylized manner,” according to the Yume Japanese Gardens website. Wearing traditional Japanese kimonos, a host and guest demonstrate preparing, serving and drinking tea as it has been done since the 12th century.

Advanced ticket reservation is required for either the 1 p.m. or the 2 p.m. event. This is a limited admission event to guarantee social distancing. Admission: $25 per person (includes Gardens admission). Tea will be served to participants adhering to current health and safety guidelines.

Spring Ikebana Festival – Feb. 24 – Mar. 6, 2022

The Ikebana Festival announces the arrival of spring at Yume Japanese Gardens.

Ikebana (the Way of the Flowers) is the meditative art of Japanese floral arrangements, according to Gardens officials. “Its ideals embody the essence of taste, beauty, and oneness with nature. Ikebana uniquely emphasizes shape, line and form by giving equal weight to the branches, stems and leaves of a plant rather than merely arranging its blooms.”

For the run of the Festival, traditional to contemporary artworks are on display by local artists. Timed admission tickets, purchased online, are required for entry. General admission is $17, admission for children under 15 is $5.

If you go

Yume Japanese Gardens

2130 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ 85712

(520) 303-3945 – Directions, click here.

Hours: Thursday – Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Purchase general admission and special event tickets by clicking here.

All visits are self-guiding, and admission includes entrance to the Museum of Japanese art and handicrafts, and to the Art Gallery.

— Julianne G. Crane

Read more of Julianne’s RV Short Stops posts here.

Read more about the RV Lifestyle by clicking on RVWheelLife.com

##RVT1036