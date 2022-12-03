Friday, December 2, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

RV stocking stuffers: What are your favorite gizmos, gadgets, and accessories?

By Cheri Sicard
0
RV Stocking Stuffers
0
(0)

Last week we asked you what big picture/big tickets items you would want RV Santa to bring if money were no object. This week we want to know about little things. What small and/or low-cost RV gadgets, gizmos or accessories do you want in your holiday stocking or would you add to a fellow RVer’s stocking?

Please share by filling out the form below (please DO NOT answer in the comments on this page).

Please try to keep answers as short as possible (under 100 words is ideal). We’ll compile the most popular answers and comments into a follow-up article next week.

Let’s have some fun. Let us know what RV items you hope to find filling your holiday stocking!

Click or drag a file to this area to upload.

Did you enjoy this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating 0 / 5. Vote count: 0

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

Previous article
Great expectations: Revisiting places that aren’t as you remember them
Next article
Around the Campfire: Surprising campground rules you must follow

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.