RV Tire Safety: Do you “read the label” on your tires?

Do you read the label on your tires like you would read the labels in a grocery store? A question was posed on what would be a good replacement for a Goodyear Endurance (GYE) tire in trailer application.

Here is the question:

John said: “It is time to replace 4 tires on my Airstream. The current tires are GYE ST225/75/R15 LR-E. My dealer says GY Endurance in my size is unavailable from his distributors and is highly recommending Hercules as replacement, noting that they are cheaper, 10 ply, and customers have been happy with results. Any experience or feedback on Hercules ST tires? I can get the GYE from an online dealer, so they are available. I prefer to stay with ST tires. Thanks.”

Here is my answer:

In my opinion, one feature that has allowed GYE ST-type tires to have a better reputation than other or older ST-type tires is the presence of a nylon “cap ply.” While there are or may be other features used in that line of tires, it is not possible to know what they are without being a Goodyear tire engineer, which I am not.

But when you read the material list that is molded on the tire sidewall, you will see “nylon” layer on top of the steel belts. When I was able to inspect a GYE that was sectioned for analysis and did an “autopsy,” I confirmed the presence of such a construction feature. It would be illegal to say you had a nylon ply if there was no such layer. I have every reason to believe that Goodyear is using that construction feature in the entire GYE ST tire line.

Read the material list on tire sidewall

If there are other tires you are considering for purchase, you should do the following. You should confirm the candidates are ST type and of the same dimensions and same load range. Also, I would recommend that you read the material list molded on the tire sidewall.

Many people have learned to “read the label” when shopping in the grocery store. It is a similar action to “read the label” of the reinforcing materials in a tire.

A side note. I doubt that the Hercules are really “10 ply.” More likely they are Load Range E, the same as the GYE. When you read the label on your current tires and any tire you are considering, the label will tell you the actual number of layers of the different materials. If, in fact, the dealer told you “10 ply,” I have to wonder about the competence and training of that salesperson. When you read the tire material “label” on the tire sidewall, you will probably see something like “Sidewall 1 layer Polyester, Tread 1 layer Polyester + 2 layer Steel + 1 Layer Nylon”.

