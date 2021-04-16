RV Tire Safety: Like tires, windshield wiper blades need protecting

By Roger Marble

I had a windshield wiper blade fail when I pulled my RV out of storage before I headed south to the FMCA International Convention & RV Expo in Perry, GA, a few weeks ago.

Why did it fail? It got old, just like tires do. Also I failed to protect the rubber blades.

So, yes. This is a situation of “Do what I say, not what I do.”

How do I protect my rubber wiper blades when not in use? I got some white vinyl table cloth material, cut it, and hot melt glued one edge.

This should give an extra year or two to the blades.

