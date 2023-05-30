Tour the 2023 Holiday Rambler Vacationer 35GL luxury Class A motorhome

Today we join the team from RVing TV for a tour of the 2023 Holiday Rambler Vacationer 35GL, a luxury gas-powered Class A motorhome.

The video begins by commenting on how well-built and well-insulated this motorhome is. He also makes note that Holiday Rambler is known for putting more of the coach’s weight below the floor line for better drivability and stability.

The first thing you notice upon entering is a beautiful full-sized stainless steel Samsung French-style residential refrigerator and freezer with a built-in icemaker. The solid surface countertops have flush lids that cover the 3-burner stove and the sink to make extra counter space. There’s also a convection microwave up top and a huge stainless steel farmhouse sink with a high-rise faucet.

The kitchen takes up both sides of the coach, giving you lots of storage and food prep space. We are talking about enough space for two people to comfortably be cooking together. This would make a great RV for foodies!

The living area features comfortable home theater seating. And I love the innovative rotating slide-out “Adapt-table®” dining table that functions just as well as workspace as it does for dining, making this a versatile space.

Above the cab, there is a queen-sized “Hide-A-Loft™” that provides additional sleeping space and supports up to 500 pounds! When not in use it folds into the ceiling. With its paneled finish, you might never even know it was there.

There are some little extra touches in the coach like:

Pull-out drawers in the deep cabinets make it easy to reach things

Lazy Susans in the kitchen cabinets to do the same

A passenger-side workstation that pops up in the front cab

Cup holders for when the cab seats are in their forward-facing positions as well as when they are turned to become part of the living space

CPAP hideaway cabinet in the bedroom; and as there is an onboard inverter, this will keep you powered through the night

The bathroom sits in the middle and you must walk through it on the way to the bedroom. There’s a large corner fiberglass surround shower, porcelain toilet, sink, and plenty of room, more than most RV bathrooms. There’s plenty of space to change clothes even if you are a larger-than-average individual.

The split bath sports two sinks, as well: one in the shower area and another in the area with the toilet, which has its own privacy door. To me, two sinks in this space is overkill—give me extra storage any day. But to each their own.

The bedroom has a pocket privacy door to separate it from the bathroom. The luxurious king-sized power tilt bed takes up most of the space, although you can walk around it when the slide is out. Personally, I think a queen-sized bed and a little extra space would be a better choice, but that’s me. But I did love the enormous amounts of wardrobe space.

Outside, I liked that the aluminum side swing doors on the extensive basement storage areas as I think they could make loading and unloading easier. Another nice exterior feature is the outdoor entertainment center.

More features

Outside propane connection for grill

Automatic levelers

Separate camera and media screens in the cab, a handy feature so that the three cameras can run at all times

Plugs and charging stations throughout including pop-up charging towers in the kitchen

Corian countertops and inserts

Durable and stylish vinyl plank flooring

Separate washer and dryer

Flat-screen TV in bedroom

300 W solar panel

2000 W inverter

Exterior shower

Water filtration system

15,000 BTU air conditioner

5 kW Onan generator

Specs on the Holiday Rambler Vacationer 35GL

(My apologies in advance. I could not find tank size specs listed on the Holiday Rambler website, but you can learn more about this coach here.) [On a dealer’s website, the tank capacities were listed as: Fresh Water Capacity:100 gals., Gray Water Capacity: 58 gals., Black Water Capacity: 42 gals.]

GVWR: 26,000 lbs.

GCWR: 30,000 lbs.

Length: 36’3”

50 amps

MSRP: $277,865

