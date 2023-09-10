Have these RV water heater maintenance tools on hand

The task of replacing an RV water heater element may seem difficult, but most RV owners can make this repair themselves. Having the right RV water heater maintenance tools on hand will not only help save time but also save money on repair costs.

Is your RV water heater slow to heat? Does it seem like you run out of hot water quickly? Does it not heat up at all? There’s a good chance that your heating element is not working properly. Please see your appliance owner’s manual for instructions on how to safely remove and replace your heating element.

Tools to perform RV water heater maintenance

These tools will come in handy while performing your regular water heater maintenance:

Flushing the hot water unit involves draining it, which will remove sediment buildup in the tank. This is something that should be done about twice a year to help with the scale of the heating element as well. This is why it’s so important that you have the right water heater tools on hand.

