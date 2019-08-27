RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1157

From the editors of RVtravel.com, “The RVers’ Voice of Reason.”

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Today’s thought

“Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don’t matter, and those who matter don’t mind.” ― Bernard M. Baruch

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Just Because Day.

Tip of the Day

How to back up your rig the GOAL way

For many new RVers, the greatest challenge of the new lifestyle is that of backing up the rig. With the GOAL method, things can be easier.

So what’s your goal? To get the rig SAFELY backed into the campsite with as little fuss as possible. Yes, if you’re in a crowded campground we know there’ll be plenty of rubberneckers who will stare at you as you struggle to get into the site.

So what’s the GOAL method? It’s an acronym for Get Out And Look. There’s really no substitute for physically removing yourself from the behind the wheel and walking back and eyeballing your situation. Backup cameras are great, a spotting helper can do much, but just eyeing it with your own peepers will do more to help you get a feel for what you’re doing than any other method. One RVer put it well when he said he backs part-way into the site, hops out, eyeballs, then backs more, and repeats the process.

Don’t just look at what you might hit with your bumper, either. Look UP to identify low-hanging branches that might hit the roof or roof-mounted units. Ensure you have room to extend your slideouts, too.

And when using the GOAL system, keep the kids strapped in the tow unit, even if you have a spotter working with you. The spotter will be more concerned about keeping an eye on the youngsters, which will greatly increase the chances of hitting something.

Reader poll

Random RV Thought

How did we ever get along before GPS? For many of us, it’s hard to think of going back to those analog days. Yet, there is still something magical about unfolding a paper map, spreading it across a table, and plotting/dreaming of where we might head on an adventure.

Website of the day

Roadside America

One of the best things about RVing is visiting the wacky tourist attractions along our paths. From the world’s largest frying pan, to muffler men, to giant dinosaur statues, you can find entertainment aplenty along our highways and byways. The best source of anything and everything that’s offbeat is Roadside America. What fun!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a couple of things we’ve learned about them:

• Twenty-nine percent report they get water in their RV when they retract their slides.

• Seventy-seven percent use an EMS surge protector when hooking up to electricity.

Trivia

Oregon’s John Day Fossil Beds National Monument is one of the richest fossil sites in the world. You would need to travel to Pakistan to find a fossil bed that rivals this one.

Leave here with a laugh

A RVing couple was celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary. Arriving guests noticed the man crying. His wife did, too. “Why are you crying?” she asked. “Do you remember the night we were kissing on your parents’ front porch?” he asked. “Yes,” she replied. “I’ll never forget it. Dad saw us and ordered me to get inside immediately.”

“Well, after you left, he reminded me he was a judge and could kill me and get away with it. Or he could send me to jail for 30 years. He said my third choice was to marry you.”

“I see,” said his wife. “But why are you crying now?” The man began to sob, then, gaining his composure, he said, “I’d be getting out today.”

