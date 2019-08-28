RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1158

From the editors of RVtravel.com, “The RVers’ Voice of Reason.”

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and small-space living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you.

When you shop at Amazon, would you use one of the links below to do your shopping? We get a tiny commission on what you purchase (which at the end of the month add up to help us pay some bills). Thanks.

U.S. shoppers • Canadian shoppers

If you are not already receiving an email reminder about each new issue of this newsletter, sign up here.

Today’s thought

“Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.” ―Oscar Wilde

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Bow Tie Day

• Protect your RV’s slideout with this rubber seal lubricant. Learn more or order.

• Attention Big Rig RV owners! This annual road atlas will keep you away from too-narrow roads and low bridges. Learn more or order.

• Camping at Corps of Engineers Campgrounds. Many RVers consider these the very best places to stay. Learn more or order the directory.

Tip of the Day

Finding more storage space in the RV

Most RVers have faced the problem of better utilizing the space aboard their “cramped” RVs. While there are many ways to do it, here are a few ideas that you might put to use … or perhaps they’ll jog an idea!

There are never enough outside compartments, right? Why not hang some items from the top and sides of the compartment? There are any number of brackets available to hang items from different areas. A product called the Quick Fist is a handy rubber clamp system to use for attaching items in this fashion.

Slide trays made for motorhomes and fifth wheels are excellent for keeping stored items accessible. Plastic containers, like those by Rubbermaid, are superb for storing items in basements and on slides. They’re also good for storage under beds in RVs that have them. Small containers work well in cabinets where they do double-duty keeping pests out.

Closet Maid storage systems may be useful in RVs. The shelves can be slanted backward toward the closet wall or cabinet to keep items from sliding off. The options are endless.

Safety Note: Be very careful when screwing, stapling or drilling into your RV. Just like your house, wiring and piping of various kinds run through the wall, violation of which can cause property damage and/or personal injury.

Reader poll

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

Earn $$$ renting out your RV! In an instant see how much you could make on just one rental.

see how much you could make on just one rental. An honest RV dealer (and one of our sponsors). Click to learn more.

Random RV Thought

When you sleep in a hotel bed, you never know who slept there before you. In your RV, you always know.

New and interesting finds at Amazon.com. Wow! It’s fun exploring here.

Quick Tip

There is one phenomenon common to all vehicles that most drivers don’t think about; when you turn the steering wheel sharply to the RIGHT, the portion of the vehicle behind the rear tires “swings” LEFT (and vice-versa). In a car, you will seldom be close enough to anything to cause a problem, but remember that a motorhome has a lot more sticking out behind the rear wheels. You must not be too close to a vehicle or obstacle when you turn away from it, because the “swing” is much more pronounced.

Protect yourself and others from sharp edges of RV slideouts!

Cut your head just once on the edge of a sharp RV slideout and you’ll race out to buy these so it never happens again! Camco’s Slide-Out Corner Guards offer a simple solution to the danger posed by a slideout’s sharp corners. Simply place them on corners of the slide to provide a cushion zone. Easy to install, no tools required. Learn more or order.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Your Sprinter RV cost too much? Blame chickens!

• In-laws spoiling full-time RVing experience.

#857-F

Up to date on RV Electricity? Catch up on Mike’s recent articles here.

Trivia

Depending on breed, management and environment, the modern domestic horse has a life expectancy of 25 to 30 years. Uncommonly, a few animals live into their 40s and, occasionally, beyond. The oldest verifiable horse was “Old Billy,” who in the 1800s lived to 62. In modern times, Sugar Puff, who had been listed in Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest living pony, died in 2007 at age 56. Horses, by the way, can sleep both lying down and standing up.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you hear about the restaurant on the moon? Great food, but no atmosphere.

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

Check out our Facebook Groups: RV Horror Stories • RV Advice • RV Electricity • RV Parks with Storm Shelters • RV Buying Advice • Northwest RV Camping • Southwest RV Camping and NEW RV Crashes and Disasters.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Advertising director: Emily Woodbury. Marketing director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2019 by RVtravel.com