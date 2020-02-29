RVelectricity: Is there anybody out there? Part 1

By Mike Sokol

Dear Readers,

In order for me to get sponsorship support for my RVelectricity articles that are published here, I need your help. I’m getting conflicting reports about how many of you read my articles in this space, as well as my Just Ask Mike (JAM) sessions and my monthly RVelectricity newsletter. Some of our search engines say it’s as little as 250 readers when these columns are first published, while others say it’s more like 2,500 readers or even more, and I have no idea. And these search engines don’t tell me anything about the technical level I’m writing at.

So I’m asking you to complete these polls, which I’ll use to adjust how many RVelectricity articles I write per month and at what level of technical difficulty.

PLEASE NOTE that the ads below each poll are auto-inserted by AdSense and I have no control over what appears in that space. So just because it shows up in my article does NOT indicate that I endorse whatever is being advertised.



Please answer both polls.

I’m going to run similar polls in my upcoming Just Ask Mike (JAM) Session, and my RVelectricity Newsletter (arriving tomorrow, Sunday), so please watch for them.

Also, read my interview in the latest RVBusiness newsletter HERE, which just published on Friday, February 28.

And I’ll do a poll later about which RV Rallies and Shows you think I should present at. But for now, the two polls above will be sufficient (plus in tomorrow’s RVelectricity Newsletter and Monday’s JAM Session). Thank you very much for your help with this.

Let’s play safe out there….

