RVelectricity™ – Should you upgrade to lithium batteries immediately?

Dear Mike,

I’ll be picking up a new Forest River Berkshire 45CA (45 foot diesel) from the dealer in a month or so. I am having him put 525 watts of solar on it. It’s prewired for 550.

According to the Forest River owner’s guide online, it has the following:

Jaboni solar controller 30A mppt-rvc Magnum 2800 watt inverter model ms Jaboni 175 watt solar panels Six 6-volt deep cycle house batteries Two (2) 1900 CCA at 0 degree Fahrenheit, maintenance-free chassis batteries, I assume

My question is, can and should I have them put in lithium batteries right away so I don’t have to mess with it later when the stock ones go bad? I’m not sure what all can be run off the battery bank so I’m not even sure what the right questions are to ask the dealer.

Do you have any stock questions that you would always ask? Do you have any advice, because I’ll need to let them know in time to order and install, if it makes sense.

Thanks. —Terry

The following is from Google



Dear Terry,

An interesting question. If there was only a single FLA (flooded lead-acid) battery already installed in your new RV, the answer would be simple: Replace it with one or more lithium batteries. However, you have quite a bit of storage available already, so maybe the answer isn’t quite so obvious.

What are we working with?

So, just how much battery storage will you have with the already-installed FLA batteries? And what would you have to gain by doing a preemptive swap for lithium technology?

From your pictures I can see that these are Centennial Deep Cycle FLA batteries rated for 220 amp-hrs of storage. Of course, these are 6-volts each, so they have to be installed in Series/Parallel/Parallel mode.

Now, battery amp-hr capacity isn’t as simple as adding up all the amp-hrs in a series/parallel system. You have to consider that three pairs of 6-volt batteries need to stacked in series to create a 12-volt battery stack, then those 3 battery stacks need to be wired in parallel to create a battery bank.

How does it all add up?

From my diagram you can see that each series-stack of 6-volt batteries can provide 220 amp-hrs of power (instead of 440 amp-hrs, as one might guess). When batteries are wired in series, you add the voltage (6+6=12 volts) but the amp-hr capacity only equals a single battery rating (in this case, 220 amp-hrs).

So, for your six 6-volt batteries in series/parallel, that works out to 220 + 220 + 220 = 660 amp-hrs at 12 volts DC. That’s a large amount of capacity by any standard, but it’s not the entire story.

Don’t bring me down (Thanks, ELO)

For best lifespan, you don’t want to discharge a FLA battery to below 50% of its SoC (State of Charge), so you really can’t use the entire 660 amp-hrs of capacity. It’s more like 330 amp-hrs of usable storage capacity before damaging the batteries. So, six of the 220 amp-hr FLA batteries are essentially a 330 amp-hr battery bank. But lithium batteries can be discharged down to 0% SoC without damage. See below….

Going for Zero (or Zed)

If you were to change out to lithium batteries, as mentioned, they can be discharged down to 0% SoC without damage. So a single 100 amp-hr lithium battery can provide an actual 100 amp-hrs of storage, two of them would be 200 amp-hrs of storage, three would be 300 amp-hrs of storage, etc.

In a nutshell, if we replaced all six of your existing FLA batteries with three 100 amp-hr lithium batteries, then it would be about an even wash of 300 amp-hrs vs 330 amp-hrs of storage. But if you replaced your six existing FLA batteries with six 100 amp-hr or three 200 amp-hr lithium batteries, you would essentially double your battery bank storage from 330 amp-hrs to 600 amp-hrs.

The following is from Google



More swapping…

Or, if you swapped in a pair of the Mastervolt 400 amp-hr lithium batteries (like the one I have in my Geo Pro prototype trailer), that would give you 800 amp-hrs of lithium battery storage compared to the 330 amp-hrs of FLA storage capacity. Now that would be some serious amp-hrs of capacity, but it certainly would lighten your wallet a bit.

So do you need to do this swap up front?

If I were you, I would stick with the existing 660 amp-hrs of deep-cycle FLA batteries for now, and add more solar panels if you want to boondock for longer periods of time.

But when those FLA batteries give up the ghost in a few years (sooner if you don’t maintain proper water levels and maintenance charging), then go ahead and swap in lithium batteries. By that time there should be at least a 30% drop in the price of lithium batteries, so the deal will be even better.

Let’s play safe out there….

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 50+ years in the industry. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

For information on how to support RVelectricity and No~Shock~Zone articles, seminars and videos, please click the I Like Mike Campaign.

##RVT1022