Saturday, September 23, 2023

RVing and campfires: Connecting, adapting, and embracing life’s simple pleasures

By Gail Marsh
Would a campsite cleaning fee help keep campsites like the one pictured with a campfire clean?

It was one of the final campfires of the summer season. The weather cooled and, just like that, summer seemed to breathe its last hot sigh of relief. My thoughts drifted as I gazed into the fire. I thought about our RV adventures—both good and not-so-good—and concluded that in many ways RVing is like a campfire.

Connections

Campfires often bring people together. The welcome warmth and flickering light provide a wonderful place for storytelling, sharing, and building connections with others.

RVing can also be a way for people to make connections. RVing has been a great way to connect with folks we otherwise never would have met. Sometimes we RV with other family members; but even when it’s just the two of us, we often learn something new about each other and that insight strengthens our bonds of appreciation and love.

Planning and adaptation

Building and maintaining a campfire requires adaptability to changing weather conditions, available resources, and safety considerations.

Traveling in an RV often involves adapting to different environments, road conditions, and unexpected challenges along the way. As with anything in life, things don’t always go as planned, no matter how diligently we’ve researched and planned. When plans go awry, RVers learn to make changes and adapt.

Contemplation

One of the best things about sitting near a campfire is the atmosphere it evokes. Where better to contemplate life or take time for introspection, than under the starry nighttime sky and next to a crackling fire?

RVing also naturally offers moments for self-reflection and contemplation. Traveling from place to place or simply enjoying our beautiful natural world brings a heightened awareness that we never seem to find time for when we’re in our stix-n-brix home.

Little things are the big things

It’s often the littlest things that bring opportunities, meaning, and gratefulness to our lives. RVing and campfires sure do that for me!

Gail Marsh is an avid RVer and occasional work camper. Retired from 30+ years in the field of education as an author and educator, she now enjoys sharing tips and tricks that make RVing easier and more enjoyable.
