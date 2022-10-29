Uses for your RV that don’t involve traveling

To my way of thinking, there’s no better way to vacation than with an RV. But if you’re fortunate enough to park your RV on your property with electric, you’re in luck! That’s because RVs aren’t just for traveling anymore!

Special gatherings

Sometimes you just need a separate space—a place where you and a few friends can gather. If your parked rig lacks a water hook-up, plan to use your nearby stix-n-brix bathroom. Or fill plastic milk jugs with water to use for “flushing” the RV toilet. With a little ingenuity, you can make almost any small gathering work inside your RV.

Friends’ night

An RV is the perfect place for a small gathering of friends. Depending on the size of your rig, you can host a girls’ night out, a ball game watch party, a book club meeting, or poker night right inside your RV.

Intimate celebrations

Use your RV for hosting small, intimate celebrations like a baby shower. Decorating your RV doesn’t take long, and the guests may enjoy the unique setting.

Sleepovers

A friend recently hosted a sleepover for her daughter and three friends—in their RV! “Mom” slept in the master bedroom and the girls slept on the sofa bed and dining booth bed. Everyone had a great time!

Going solo

Quiet time

A friend of mine likes to retreat to the family’s RV, especially when things get hectic in her stix-n-brix home. With four, active teen boys and her husband, this friend lives among a lot of testosterone! There are times when she just craves peace and quiet, so she grabs a book and heads out to the RV.

Work

Working from home is great until it isn’t. New parents have discovered that a crying baby is not conducive to Zoom meetings. When a meeting is scheduled, one of the parents stays with baby while the other takes her laptop to the RV for the meeting.

Respite

Speaking of baby, one parent can catch up on sleep in the RV while the other parent cares for the fussy baby inside the stix-n-brix home. Taking turns for a quiet respite in the RV helps each parent cope.

Fun and games

Hunting

Sportsmen enjoy taking their RVs to their favorite locations during hunting season.

College

Several families we know take their RVs to nearby college towns for football games and other collegiate events. Using the RV for “Family College Weekends” is also a fun idea.

Reunions

A few years back, we took the RV to our family reunion. I loved the convenience of staying close to the scheduled activities and invited family members back to the RV for invaluable one-on-one visits.

Do you use your RV in unconventional ways? Please use the comments to share your ideas!

