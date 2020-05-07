Showing old photo albums on TV fills your home with memories

By Chris Guld, Geeks on Tour
How do I get my old photo albums into Google Photos? While we stay home, we are pulling out our old photos. In the Geeks On Tour YouTube show Episode 189, we show you how we get them into Google Photos, make albums and then add the albums to our Google Home “ambient” mode which acts like a screensaver for the TV.
Our house is filled with our travels because our travel photos both old and new are displayed on TVs and other photo frame devices in every room.
First step: Digitize
- If there is no problem with glare or reflection, you can just use the camera on your phone.
- The Free Google PhotoScan app will remove glare, and generally do a better job.
- See tutorial video here.
Then display
To display your Google photos on the TV, it must be a Chromecast-enabled TV or you can buy the Chromecast device for $35 and plug it in to your TV’s HDMI port. Then you use the Google Home app, or the Google Photos Android App, to specify albums to be displayed like a screensaver. See our YouTube show Episode 189 for more detail.
It fills the house with such joy to have your photos showing on the big screen. Virtual travel at its best.
Chris Guld is President and Teacher-in-Chief at GeeksOnTour.com. She and her husband, Jim, produce a free weekly YouTube show called What Does This Button Do? They have been Fulltime RVers, popular seminar presenters at RV Rallies, and regular contributors to RVTravel.com, for many years.
