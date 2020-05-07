Showing old photo albums on TV fills your home with memories

By Chris Guld, Geeks on Tour

How do I get my old photo albums into Google Photos? While we stay home, we are pulling out our old photos. In the Geeks On Tour YouTube show Episode 189, we show you how we get them into Google Photos, make albums and then add the albums to our Google Home “ambient” mode which acts like a screensaver for the TV.

Our house is filled with our travels because our travel photos both old and new are displayed on TVs and other photo frame devices in every room.