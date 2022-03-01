Plans change. What do you do as a sick full-time RVer?

By Lisa Adcox

You are full-timer RVers and enjoying life. Suddenly life changes. One of you gets sick. What do you do as a sick full-time RVer, or as the caregiver for a sick full-time RVer?

My husband had a stroke. He can no longer do all the little things that are needed as an RVer. Now he’s dealing with the frustrations that come along with accepting that life has changed. I have found my life changed too. I do all the things I have always done but now all of those things for him too.

When something like this happens, what’s next? You realize that for now, at least in the near future or longer, you need to make new plans. You need to swallow your pride and ask for help. We are finding moving back close to family is what is best for us.

So why am I writing this? To tell you please plan as best you can in case of emergency. If you or your partner become a sick full-time RVer, have plans A, B and C. When one doesn’t work, move on and try the next.

If you are the caregiver, do not hold all the stress in. You must let it out. Ask for help. I know this is not what is considered RV-related, per se, but for those of you who travel full-time and your RV is home, please please please have a plan (or three). I can’t imagine if we had never spoken about the “What Ifs.”

We have been fortunate to have great friends and acquaintances here that have stepped up to support us. Not all of us who live the full-time RV life have the support we need.

We are leaving the full-time RV life but we hope to still enjoy those few camping trips a year. Be safe out there and make sure you make a plan.

