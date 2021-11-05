Friday, November 5, 2021

Lifestyles

My phone got me into “Siri-ous” trouble with the cops! Don’t let it happen to you

By Nanci Dixon
Photo Credit:Jonas Svidras on Pexels

First, I need to admit that I am not very proficient in using Siri on my iPhone. Most of my proficiency involves saying, “Goodbye, Siri,” “I’m not talking to you, Siri,” “I didn’t call you, Siri,” or “Go away, Siri!” When the TV says something even remotely resembling the word “Siri” she responds. “Serious” is one of the words I know she will start answering soon enough.

But I did decide while my phone was neatly mounted on the dash and I was zooming down the highway to try to have her actually do something useful. I said, “Siri, open Pandora.” Next thing I knew my phone was dialing a number. What? That wasn’t what I asked for.

To my horror, I realized Siri was calling the police. “Siri, open Pandora” sounds nothing like “Siri, call the police.” I was going 70 mph on the interstate and couldn’t do much but keep punching the phone to hopefully get it to stop. It kept dialing. To my chagrin, I was connected to 911.

When I assured them I was okay, they were doubtful because I had called them repeatedly. Evidently, when I kept punching my phone I was redialing them. I told them that it was a mistake, a misdial, that I was so, so sorry. I had said “Siri, open Pandora” and Siri called the police. At that point, I must have been on speaker because there was a lot of snickering in the background.

If you, too, are over Siri and her dubious ways, you can turn her off so she stops bothering you… or calling the police. You can learn how to do so here.

Lesson learned.

